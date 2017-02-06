Youth invited to DYC ‘ABLAZE’ March 4

High school students from parishes across the four counties of the Diocese of Trenton are invited to attend the annual Diocesan Youth Conference March 4 in St. Gregory the Great Parish, Hamilton Square.The day-long event will begin with 10:30 a.m. registration and end with 5 p.m. Mass celebrated by Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., and other priests.

Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Father Agustino Torres will be the keynote speaker. A graduate of Seton Hall University, South Orange, Father Torres is known for his involvement with the Catholic Underground in New York City, ministry with the homeless in Honduras and the Bronx, N.Y., and missionary work with youth and young adults in Central America, Europe and the United States.

Open to youth in grades nine through 12, DYC 2017 will include Christian contemporary music by DJ Bernal of the Texas-based nonprofit Modern Teen Ministries, as well as opportunities to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation and time for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, led by Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Father Sebastian Kajko. There will also be a breakout session given by the Sisters of Life, a New York-based religious community dedicated to the protection and enhancement of the sacredness of every human life, and the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal.

This year’s theme is ABLAZE, which is taken from the words of St. Catherine of Siena: “Be who God meant you to be, and you will set the world on fire.”

Cost to attend DYC is $30 per person. For information on available scholarships, contact Christina Imparato at cimpar@DioceseofTrenton.org.

