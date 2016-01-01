Young Adult Ministry

“The journey towards holiness is the path towards finding and satisfying our hunger for meaning,

making something worthwhile out of our lives. It urges us to reach beyond ourselves in service to your families and other relationships, to our work, to our communities, and to our Church”

(USCCB:

)

In order for us to deepen our faith and relationship in Jesus Christ, we must first seek out the true vision of what life could be! How do you see your relationship with Christ, and what steps have you taken to build on what has been given to you in the past? These are questions many of us ask daily, as we seek out fellowship and faith. Our call to community has a deeper meaning and message. Are we ready to take the risk? Are we ready to begin the adventure