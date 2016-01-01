Young Adult Ministry

-
You are the Church of NowWelcome to the adventure! To get to know you much better, we encourage you to take our Young Adult Survey . It only takes a few minutes to fill out and would be helpful in getting us all connected to each other throughout the diocese! We hope that you will be able to join us in our various activities, events, and moments throughout the year that challenge our call as young Catholics. As we seek to deepen our own relationship with Jesus Christ, we pray that you will hear God’s call to be the “Church of Now
Let us Begin!Blessed Mother Teresa famously said “Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We only have today. Let us begin!” Our constant encounter with Christ can be a challenge, but in the end, it is not impossible. As we are called at Baptism, we must remember our mission with simplicity of communicating with God in our daily lives. We must simply just challenge ourselves to open our hearts to his saving message of hope; and be open to Christ coming to our home. We must simply begin, in order to allow ourselves to grow.
Growing my relationship in Christ“The journey towards holiness is the path towards finding and satisfying our hunger for meaning,making something worthwhile out of our lives. It urges us to reach beyond ourselves in service to your families and other relationships, to our work, to our communities, and to our Church”
(USCCB: Sons and Daughters of the Light)
In order for us to deepen our faith and relationship in Jesus Christ, we must first seek out the true vision of what life could be! How do you see your relationship with Christ, and what steps have you taken to build on what has been given to you in the past? These are questions many of us ask daily, as we seek out fellowship and faith. Our call to community has a deeper meaning and message. Are we ready to take the risk? Are we ready to begin the adventure
Check out some of the parish and area ministries already building community around the diocese, as well as our diocesan initiatives. For opportunities and ministries in the Diocese of Trenton that will deepen your Catholic faith experience and enrich our diocesan family, keep reading and get involved in your parish!