World Youth Day | Jornada Mundial de la Juventud





What is World Youth Day?

Pope John Paul II announced the institution of World Youth Day in December, 1985, as an annual gathering of youth and young adults for prayer, worship and celebration of the Catholic faith. The event is observed annually in dioceses and every two to three years at an international gathering.



The Local Organizing Committee WYD Krakow 2016 together with the Pontifical Council for the Laity selected a song Blessed the Merciful by Jakub Blycharz as an official hymn for World Youth Day Krakow 2016. Congratulations to Jakub! Jakub Blycharz – a lawyer by profession, a musician by passion.

World Youth Day is not just a day or an experience, but an ongoing pilgrimage of faith for young people. These special days and celebrations are meant to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the spiritual life of youth and young adults along their pilgrim journey, which ultimately leads to Christ Jesus.

The Theme for WYD 2016



