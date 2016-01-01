HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

World Youth Day | Jornada Mundial de la Juventud

PANAMA

What is World Youth Day?

Pope John Paul II announced the institution of World Youth Day in December, 1985, as an annual gathering of youth and young adults for prayer, worship and celebration of the Catholic faith.  The event is observed annually in dioceses and every two to three years at an international gathering.

The Local Organizing Committee WYD Krakow 2016 together with the Pontifical Council for the Laity selected a song Blessed the Merciful by Jakub Blycharz as an official hymn for World Youth Day Krakow 2016. Congratulations to Jakub!     Jakub Blycharz – a lawyer by profession, a musician by passion.
World Youth Day is not just a day or an experience, but an ongoing pilgrimage of faith for young people.  These special days and celebrations are meant to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the spiritual life of youth and young adults along their pilgrim journey, which ultimately leads to Christ Jesus.

For more information or to register contact your diocesan contact in the Office of Young Adult Ministry.

Para más información o para inscribirte co-munícate con la persona encargada en tu diócesis.

Diocese of Trenton
Family Life Ministries
609-406-7410

Diocese of Metuchen
Rev. Edmund Luciano
young.adult@diometuchen.org
732-562-1190 x1635
www.diometuchen.org/krakow2016

Diocese of Camden
Gregory Coogan
gregory.coogan@camdendiocese.org
856-583-6122
www.camdendiocese.org

