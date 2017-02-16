HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Our Diocese Today

off

Workshop helps prepare pastoral ministers for Faith in Our Future implementation

16 Feb 2017

Those who work in parish ministry from across the Diocese of Trenton’s four counties attended a workshop Feb. 15 titled “Loss, Change and Resilience in Communities of Faith.” The daylong event in the Youth Hall of St. David the King, Princeton Junction, was sponsored by the diocesan Department of Pastoral Planning in support of the reorganization taking place in the Diocese based on the Faith in our Future decisions recently announced by Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M.

“We are at a time in the Church’s life where the pace of change is overwhelming and can feel dizzying,” said workshop presenter Dr. Melissa M. Kelley to an audience of nearly 200 pastoral ministers, clergy and parish staff. “The more sensitive to loss we can be, the more responsive we can be.”

Terry Ginther, executive director of the diocesan Office of Pastoral Life and Mission, noted that changes in leadership and staff, challenging financial circumstances and shifting demographics have prompted the need for parish linkages, mergers and, in a few cases, the suspension of operation at certain church sites.

“We are facing a lot of change in the Church and our parishes,” said Ginther. “People could use a little professional support, and this speaker can share ways parishes can cope with change.”

You can read more about the workshop in this story from The Monitor.

Recent Posts

St. Robert Bellarmine Co-Cathedral elevation to be live streamed Feb. 19

14 Feb 2017

Implementation teams forming for next phase of Faith in Our Future

09 Feb 2017

Youth invited to DYC 'ABLAZE' March 4

06 Feb 2017
OurDioceseToday

SUBSCRIBE HERE

OUR DIOCESE TODAY is a place to connect with Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., and the community of the Diocese of Trenton, including the clergy, religious and laity within our parishes, Catholic schools, diocesan ministries and social service agencies. We’ll be posting items of interest and inspiration, messages and reflections from our Bishop, and much more. Come back often to stay in touch. (* indicates required field)
Name
Email *

The Catholic Diocese of Trenton, 701 Lawrenceville Road, Trenton, NJ 08648
Social Media Policy | Our Privacy Policy | Directions | Report Abuse | Contact Us
Copyright © 2016 Diocese of Trenton