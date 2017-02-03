Trenton Bishop shares report on anti-poverty efforts with state, local officials

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. – A journalism series on the experience of poverty in Central New Jersey and the many ways the Catholic Church is responding was recently sent to nearly 200 elected officials serving in the Diocese of Trenton.

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., marked the end of January’s Poverty Awareness Month by sending the series to members of the State Legislature representing constituents in Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties, as well as mayors in local municipalities.

In a letter introducing the series to the elected officials, Bishop O’Connell stated, “Throughout its long history, New Jersey has been greatly blessed and has indeed distinguished itself in the areas of business, education, agriculture and the arts, to name but a few. But we know that running throughout that same history, right alongside these many areas of success, has been the adversity and heartbreak that come with relentless poverty.”

Citing recent media reports of a United Way study finding that 37 percent, or 1.2 million, households in the state struggle to make ends meet, the Bishop observed, “Like so many other states, New Jersey has been impacted by the economic tides that have left far too many men, women and children without enough to sustain themselves.”

Produced and published by the Diocese’s newspaper, The Monitor, in six installments throughout the summer and early fall, the series took a close look at the issues of hunger, homelessness, joblessness and health care, complete with statistics and personal stories of those who have suffered through these different challenges.

Reported against the backdrop of Catholic social teaching, the series holds up a message often repeated by now-Saint Teresa of Kolkata in regard to the poor: “Each one of them is Jesus in disguise.” Throughout the nearly two dozen articles that make up the series, reporters shine a light on Catholic leaders and advocates, social service agencies and volunteers who are all working together to alleviate suffering and help impacted families gain a stronger, more self-sufficient footing.

Catholic agencies sharing their stories through the series include Catholic Charities, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Mount Carmel Guild in Trenton, Visitation Relief Center in Brick, CYO of Mercer County and countless parish groups doing outreach in their communities.

The Bishop explained in his letter, “I am sending you a copy of this compilation both to keep you informed of what we are seeing and dealing with on the ground, but also to encourage your support and advocacy for our efforts in any way you find appropriate. Fighting poverty requires that everyone – the faith-based community, the government and the private sector – do their part to help.”

