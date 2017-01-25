HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Faith in Our Future

off

A summary of the Faith in Our Future decisions

25 Jan 2017

The decisions announced by Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., Jan. 25, will be implemented over a three-year period (2017-2020) resulting in:

  • 25 cohorts of collaborative parishes focused on working together to carry out the mission of evangelization
  • 7 linkages: 15 parishes will be sharing their pastor with at least one other parish; potential for 2 additional linkages following review, involving 4 more parishes
  • 9 mergers: 17 parishes will be consolidated into 8 new parishes
  • Suspension of operations at two church sites, with potential for a third site to be added after review
  • 1 Personal Parish
  • Designation of 18 Centers for Hispanic Ministry, 2 Centers for Portuguese Ministry, 2 Centers for Haitian Ministry
  • Action on four additional parishes has been postponed pending review in subsequent years

Also of interest

DoT_FaithInOurFuture_FN_Spanish

Subscribe

Receive monthly updates from Faith in Our Future.
Name
Email *

BoF_pdfgraphic

The Catholic Diocese of Trenton, 701 Lawrenceville Road, Trenton, NJ 08648
Social Media Policy | Our Privacy Policy | Directions | Report Abuse | Contact Us
Copyright © 2016 Diocese of Trenton