off
A summary of the Faith in Our Future decisions
The decisions announced by Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., Jan. 25, will be implemented over a three-year period (2017-2020) resulting in:
- 25 cohorts of collaborative parishes focused on working together to carry out the mission of evangelization
- 7 linkages: 15 parishes will be sharing their pastor with at least one other parish; potential for 2 additional linkages following review, involving 4 more parishes
- 9 mergers: 17 parishes will be consolidated into 8 new parishes
- Suspension of operations at two church sites, with potential for a third site to be added after review
- 1 Personal Parish
- Designation of 18 Centers for Hispanic Ministry, 2 Centers for Portuguese Ministry, 2 Centers for Haitian Ministry
- Action on four additional parishes has been postponed pending review in subsequent years
Also of interest
- Bishop David M. O’Connell’s pastoral letter and decisions on the future of our Diocese and its parishes
- A message from Msgr. Troiano, episcopal vicar for pastoral planning:Standing in the doorway
- A message from Terry Ginther, executive director of Office of Pastoral Life and Mission: Collaborative parishes sharing the load
- Parish centers for cultural ministries to serve needs of diverse community