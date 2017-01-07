A statement from the Diocese of Trenton regarding this weekend’s inclement weather

In the absence of a declared state of emergency, but in light of the hazardous snowfall predicted Jan. 7 in some parts of the Diocese of Trenton, Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., encourages parishioners to use the greatest care before getting on the roads, and not to put themselves at risk in order to attend Mass if conditions are not safe.

In the event of hazardous conditions in any given location, the Bishop has asked pastors to issue local dispensations from the obligation of Mass.