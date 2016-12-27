HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold, elevated to Co-Cathedral

27 Dec 2016

At the request of Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., the Holy See recently elevated St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Freehold, to the status of Co-Cathedral in the Diocese of Trenton. The elevation was formally announced Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.

In addition to the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption in Trenton, which remains the Mother church of the Diocese, St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Freehold, has been elevated to the status of a Co-Cathedral in recognition of the role it has played in the life and activities of the Diocese. A seat or “cathedra” for the Bishop will be placed in the sanctuary, reserved only for the Bishop in liturgical celebrations. Certain diocesan events will be scheduled annually at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine while others will remain at the Cathedral in Trenton.

In a letter read to St. Robert Bellarmine parishioners at Christmas Masses Dec. 24-25, Bishop O’Connell stated, “As we celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus this Christmas, it gives me great joy as your Bishop to share the news that the Holy See has approved my request that St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Freehold, be elevated to the dignity of a Co-Cathedral within our Diocese. … A celebration will be arranged early in the new year and I look forward to joining you on that occasion. What a wonderful gift you and our entire Diocese have received this Christmas! May God bless you in this holy time of year! Merry Christmas!”

