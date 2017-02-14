HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

St. Robert Bellarmine Co-Cathedral elevation to be live streamed Feb. 19

14 Feb 2017

 

 

Faithful of the Diocese of Trenton are invited to witness the historic elevation of St. Robert Bellarmine Church to the status of Co-Cathedral via live stream beginning at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19. The live stream of the Mass will be available by clicking the player above, as well as at DioceseofTrenton.org and TrentonMonitor.com, or by visiting our YouTube channel.

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., will be the principal celebrant of the Mass and will be joined by Msgr. Sam Sirianni, St. Robert pastor, and invited priests and bishops.

In his message announcing the elevation, Bishop O’Connell wrote “St. Robert Bellarmine Church has been elevated to the dignity of a Co-Cathedral in recognition of the role it has played and will continue to play in meeting the needs associated with the life and activities of the Diocese of Trenton. A seat or “cathedra” for the Bishop will be placed in the sanctuary, reserved only for the Bishop in liturgical celebrations.”

As a Co-Cathedral, St. Robert Bellarmine Church will host certain diocesan events each year in addition to those that will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral, Trenton, which remains the Mother Church of the Diocese.

