Respect Life Ministry | Services

“There is a place in the world for children with special needs. We all are differently-abled, with flaws and gifts. These children are teachers of our souls, and society desperately needs the lessons and blessings they bring.”

– Mary Kellett, Peter’s Story: Discovering Hope and Love after an Adverse Prenatal Diagnosis

Note: These resources are presented for your information, and do not constitute an endorsement by the Diocese of Trenton.

Pregnancy Resources

There are many resources available to assist women who may need them during a pregnancy and for their babies. Let us Spread the Word that this help is available. This information might save some lives. This resource list is a starting point with essentials but there are even more local possibilities which can provide help.

Download in English .pdf or Espanol .pdf

Adverse Prenatal Diagnosis Resources

If you have been given an adverse prenatal diagnosis there are resources available to you at:

High Risk Pregnancies and Births – Saint Peters University Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ – http://www.saintpetershcs.com/ – 732-745-8600

Michael’s Feat – Helping Seriously Ill Newborns – http://www.Michaelsfeat.org – 732-239-7887, located in Matawan, NJ

Joan’s Reach – Support for a Difficult Prenatal Diagnosis – http://www.joansreach.org – 732-788-6001, located in Middletown, NJ

Isaiah’s Promise – Support for Families Carrying to Term after a Severe or Fatal Diagnosis – http://isaiahspromise.net – info@isaiahspromise.net

Be Not Afraid – http://www.benotafraid.net/ – Provides comprehensive, practical, and peer-based support to parents experiencing a prenatal diagnosis and carrying to term – http://www.benotafraid.net/ContactUs.aspx

Project Rachel

Offering healing, counseling, and reconciliation to those who suffer from the aftermath of abortion.

Offered in almost all the Catholic dioceses throughout the United States, Project Rachel is a network of caregivers, including priests, mental health professionals and others who provide one-on-one care to those struggling after involvement in an abortion. Project Rachel is primarily a healing network connecting those in need with counseling and with the sacraments, right in the heart of the Church.

Project Rachel in the Diocese of Trenton call 609-406-7435.

For Project Rachel resources, go to: www.hopeafterabortion.org or www.noparh.org

For Rachel’s Vineyard retreat weekends go to: www.rachelsvineyard.org

For Lumina, a post-abortion ministry and referral network go to: http://PostAbortionHelp.org/pah or 1-877-586-4621 lumina@postabortionhelp.org

Also visit the Pro-Life Secretariat of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops at: http://www.usccb.org

Rachel’s Vinyard

Rachel’s Vineyard is a safe place to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion. Weekend retreats offer you a supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment where women and men can express, release and reconcile painful post-abortive emotions to begin the process of restoration, renewal and healing.

Rachel’s Vineyard retreat weekends, go to: www.rachelsvineyard.org

For additional post-abortion information, visit the Pro-Life Secretariat of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops at: www.usccb.org

End of Life Issues

As Catholics, we respect and love life from conception to natural death. End of life issues, such as the proper treatment of the sick, threat of euthanasia, living wills (advanced healthcare directives), and capital punishment are the source of much debate. Anyone who has journeyed with a dying loved one will appreciate the need for clear and sensitive pastoral direction. In this section you will find some documents which highlight these concerns. See below tabs for the rights of the sick and euthanasia.

Living Wills (Advanced Healthcare Directives)

Some Catholics perceive these documents as a doorway to promoting direct euthansia, that is, the direct taking of a human life. However, the Church does acknowledge the importance of the autonomy of the individual and the importance of his or her participation in healthcare decisions. The best preparation is to choose a proxy, a representative who will make decisions according to your preferences, in the event a patient is impaired. An understanding of the Church’s teachings on hydration and nutrition for persons in a vegetative state is also necessary. Below you will find several articles which help to illuminate our understanding of end-of-life care.

Statement from the USCCB on Euthanasia (USCCB website)

We encourage you to consider your healthcare options now, prior to any life-threatening situation. This link will bring you to an approved Catholic healthcare directive:

Advance Directives for Health Care.pdf

Capital Punishment

The Church promotes respect for human life even in the face of crimes against society. We believe that human life should be preserved, even the life of a convicted criminal. Since we have many options in our country for preserving the life of the criminal while keeping society safe, we, as Catholics, must oppose capital punishment.

Statement from the USCCB on Capital Punishent and the Death Penalty