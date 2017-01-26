HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Priestly vocation discernment meeting planned Feb. 26 in Medford

26 Jan 2017

A meeting for men ages 18 to 40 who are discerning a vocation to the priesthood will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 in St. Mary of the Lakes Parish, 40 Jackson Road, Medford.

The evening will be facilitated by Father Michael Wallack, diocesan vocation director and priest secretary/master of ceremonies to Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M.; Father Daniel Swift, pastor of St. Mary of the Lakes and assistant director of vocations; and Father Carlos Florez, parochial vicar. It will begin with Mass, followed by discussion and dinner.

For more information or to attend the meeting, email Father Swift at father_dan@smlparish.org.

