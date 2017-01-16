HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Our Diocese Today

off

Potential prison ministers invited to info session Jan. 28

16 Jan 2017

Those interested in learning more about volunteering as jail and prison ministers are invited to attend an info session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Diocesan Chancery, 701 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville. It is hosted by Vincentian Father Martin McGeough, the coordinator of Jail and Prison Ministry in the diocesan Department of Pastoral Care.

The session will feature current jail and prison ministry volunteers sharing their experiences, as well as time for attendees to ask questions and address any concerns.

Potential volunteers who decide this type of ministry is right for them during the info session are encouraged to stay for a follow-up session that Father McGeough will host that day.

Within the Diocese of Trenton, there are jails in each of the four counties, as well as Fort Dix, the country’s largest federal prison. There are also five state prisons that are presently open, with a sixth slated to reopen outside Browns Mills in March.

To attend the informational session on Jan. 28, contact Dorian Thomas at 609-403-7175 or email: dthomas@dioceseoftrenton.org or Father McGeough at 609-403-7198 or mmcgeo@dioceseoftrenton.org.

