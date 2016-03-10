HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Department of Pastoral Care

To learn more about our Department, Download our Pastoral Care Ministry Brochure HERE.

  • Catholic Advance Directives

    ENGLISH

  • Catholic Advance Directives in Spanish

    SPANISH 

11TH ANNUAL PASTORAL CARE RETREAT
MAY 5TH

Caregivers join us for a day of prayer, reflection & relaxation at the Beautiful San Alfonso Retreat House along the Oceanside in Long Branch, NJ.  Each year the Pastoral Care Department is delighted to share a day with caregivers  filled with inspiration from guest speakers & providing practical resources for those who spend their lives caring for others.
For More Information Click on the flyer below or to Register  

 

 

Chaplaincy News

Are you currently a Chaplain or want to know more about Chaplaincy?
Listed below are resources for current and/or prospective Chaplains.

 

“Is God Calling you to Professional Chaplaincy? (Catholic)
National Association of Catholic Chaplains
http://www.nacc.org/about-nacc/consider-chaplaincy/
Spiritual Care in Healthcare:  What it is, and Why it Matters:  (General-Not Specific to Catholic Chaplaincy)Excellent Research-Based Report on the Efficacy of Pastoral/Spiritual Care of Patients in Hospitals and other Healthcare Facilities
https://www.healthcarechaplaincy.org/docs/about/spirituality.pdf
 
What is a Chaplain? (General-Not Specifically Catholic)
 https://www.healthcarechaplaincy.org/about-us.html

 

DVD:  Chaplains:  On the Frontline of Faith
https://www.aptonline.org/catalog.nsf/vLinkTitle/CHAPLAINS
You may borrow this video from the Pastoral Care Department, or may purchase it yourself at the link above.

 

2016 -2017  PASTORAL CARE TRAINING PROGRAM

12 Training Sessions designed to equip Pastoral Ministers and

Volunteers with the knowledge, skills & spiritual formation

needed for effective service.  

DOWNLOAD the Mail-In Registration by clicking on the Flyer below.

 Pastoral Care Training Program 2016-2017 2-PAGE-flyer_Page_1

TO REGISTER ONLINE CLICK HERE

 

Pastoral Care Staff

Deanna V. Sass, MA/MA/LAC/NCC
Director
phone: 609-403-7157
fax: 609-406-7458
dsass@dioceseoftrenton.org

Dorian Thomas
Admin. / Assistant
phone: 609-403-7175
fax: 609-406-7458
dthoma@dioceseoftrenton.org

Pastoral Care News

Tell your state legislators to vote no on ACR119/SCR78- a bill commemorating Roe v. Wade

10 Mar 2016

Action Needed to oppose Physician-Assisted Suicide!

04 Jan 2016

Protect the Conscience Rights of Pro-Life Health Care Providers!

27 Oct 2015
To Live Each Day with Dignity: A Statement on Physician-Assisted Suicide (USCCB.org)

The Catholic Diocese of Trenton, 701 Lawrenceville Road, Trenton, NJ 08648
Social Media Policy | Our Privacy Policy | Directions | Report Abuse | Contact Us
Copyright © 2016 Diocese of Trenton