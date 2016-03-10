Department of Pastoral Care

To learn more about our Department, Download our Pastoral Care Ministry Brochure HERE.
-
Catholic Advance Directives
-
Catholic Advance Directives in Spanish
Catholic Advance Directives
Catholic Advance Directives in Spanish
11TH ANNUAL PASTORAL CARE RETREAT
MAY 5TH
Caregivers join us for a day of prayer, reflection & relaxation at the Beautiful San Alfonso Retreat House along the Oceanside in Long Branch, NJ. Each year the Pastoral Care Department is delighted to share a day with caregivers filled with inspiration from guest speakers & providing practical resources for those who spend their lives caring for others.
For More Information Click on the flyer below or to Register
Chaplaincy News
Are you currently a Chaplain or want to know more about Chaplaincy?
Listed below are resources for current and/or prospective Chaplains.
“Is God Calling you to Professional Chaplaincy? (Catholic)
National Association of Catholic Chaplains
http://www.nacc.org/about-nacc/consider-chaplaincy/
Spiritual Care in Healthcare: What it is, and Why it Matters: (General-Not Specific to Catholic Chaplaincy)Excellent Research-Based Report on the Efficacy of Pastoral/Spiritual Care of Patients in Hospitals and other Healthcare Facilities
https://www.healthcarechaplaincy.org/docs/about/spirituality.pdf
What is a Chaplain? (General-Not Specifically Catholic)
https://www.healthcarechaplaincy.org/about-us.html
DVD: Chaplains: On the Frontline of Faith
https://www.aptonline.org/catalog.nsf/vLinkTitle/CHAPLAINS
You may borrow this video from the Pastoral Care Department, or may purchase it yourself at the link above.