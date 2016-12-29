N.J. bishops send letter to senators regarding assisted suicide legislation 

The New Jersey Catholic Conference of bishops has sent a letter to the state’s 40 senators regarding the Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act, legislation that would allow physicians to prescribe medications to terminally ill patients in order for them to end their own lives.

Mailed Dec. 16, the letter expresses the bishops’ joint concern – including that of Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M. – over state Senate bill S2474 and entreats the senators to vote no or abstain if the bill is posted in the Senate.

“The General Assembly passed an identical bill (A2451) by one vote,” said Patrick Brannigan, NJCC executive director. “The vote count in the Senate is similar … unfortunately some of the six ‘unannounced’ senators are leaning to a ‘yes’ vote.”

Twenty-one votes are needed to pass S2474. The next scheduled days the legislation could come up for a vote in the state Senate are Jan. 9 and 12. To contact state senators and ask them to oppose S2474, click HERE.

“We certainly oppose Senate bill 2474 because of our belief in the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death,” the bishops’ letter states. “However, it is important to note that other flaws with the bill have led many groups, including those who do not embrace any particular faith, to oppose [the bill]. The risks and potential unforeseen consequences of passing [it] clearly are significant.”

Learn more about the bishops’ letter, HERE.