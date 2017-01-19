HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Monitor revisits series for Poverty Awareness Month

19 Jan 2017

With January’s designation of Poverty Awareness Month, The Monitor is revisiting a special series it first published this past summer and early fall on the many faces of poverty.

The six-part Poverty Series examines the local experience of homelessness, hunger, healthcare and joblessness, and identifies the many ways that the Catholic Church works, through our parishes and social service agencies, to alleviate the effects of these challenges. The printed, full-color pages have been compiled into a single presentation and can be viewed by clicking the image at right.

The Monitor welcomes parishes and schools to use the series as a focus of study and discussion within their respective communities in hope of encouraging volunteerism and other forms of support for those who grapple with the effects of poverty.

