HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Our Diocese Today

off

Look for Year in Review from The Monitor

05 Jan 2017

To begin each new year, the Trenton Monitor produces a special section recounting all that happened throughout the Diocese and the Universal Church in the year before.

The Year in Review issue showcases all the Diocese of Trenton witnessed throughout 2016, including an array of historical, prayerful and newsworthy events at local, national and international levels. Highlights include the Year of Mercy, priest and transitional deacon ordinations, the diocesan observance of the canonization of Blessed Teresa of Kolkata, and more.

The issue will be delivered to subscribers and available in parishes of the Diocese during Masses this weekend.

Read stories from the special section and more at TrentonMonitor.com.

Recent Posts

Diocese posts list of buses for March for Life pilgrimage

03 Jan 2017

A new year’s note of thanks

30 Dec 2016

N.J. bishops send letter to senators regarding assisted suicide legislation 

29 Dec 2016
OurDioceseToday

SUBSCRIBE HERE

OUR DIOCESE TODAY is a place to connect with Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., and the community of the Diocese of Trenton, including the clergy, religious and laity within our parishes, Catholic schools, diocesan ministries and social service agencies. We’ll be posting items of interest and inspiration, messages and reflections from our Bishop, and much more. Come back often to stay in touch. (* indicates required field)
Name
Email *

The Catholic Diocese of Trenton, 701 Lawrenceville Road, Trenton, NJ 08648
Social Media Policy | Our Privacy Policy | Directions | Report Abuse | Contact Us
Copyright © 2016 Diocese of Trenton