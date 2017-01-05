Look for Year in Review from The Monitor

To begin each new year, the Trenton Monitor produces a special section recounting all that happened throughout the Diocese and the Universal Church in the year before.

The Year in Review issue showcases all the Diocese of Trenton witnessed throughout 2016, including an array of historical, prayerful and newsworthy events at local, national and international levels. Highlights include the Year of Mercy, priest and transitional deacon ordinations, the diocesan observance of the canonization of Blessed Teresa of Kolkata, and more.

The issue will be delivered to subscribers and available in parishes of the Diocese during Masses this weekend.

Read stories from the special section and more at TrentonMonitor.com.