Our Diocese Today

Implementation teams forming for next phase of Faith in Our Future

09 Feb 2017

Now that Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., has announced his decisions regarding parish planning and strengthening, the diocesan-led Faith in Our Future process is moving into its next phase – implementation.

The newest phase will begin with the formation of parish-based implementation teams selected by their pastor.  The teams, each consisting of four lay, non-staff parishioners and the pastor, are currently being formed, in preparation for workshops and training sessions that will begin in February and run through May.

While implementation teams will function and consult at times at the parish-level, the bulk of their efforts will be spent working as Cohorts – the groups of three to five neighboring parishes upon which the FIOF recommendations and decisions were based.  Msgr. Leonard F. Troiano, episcopal vicar for diocesan planning, said that the Cohorts will be charged with developing a year-over-year action plan, for a period of three years, which will ensure that the Bishop’s decisions for those parishes are fulfilled.

The method that was used to develop suggestions, and ultimately, recommendations for parish changes will be mirrored in the implementation phase.  The action plans developed by the Cohorts will be submitted to the Implementation Commission, which will review and determine their viability and give feedback to the Cohorts.

To assist the Cohorts in meeting this responsibility, a Diocesan Project Management Team has been formed.  Each Cohort will be supported by a member of this new team, made up of six individuals with professional experience in the areas of strategic planning and project management.

Learn more about the implementation teams and Faith In Our Future, HERE.

OurDioceseToday

