Help create “Culture of Encounter” during National Migration Week

This is an Action Alert from Justice For Immigrants for National Migration Week (Jan. 8-14, 2017):

“Creating a Culture of Encounter”

For nearly a half century, the Catholic Church in the United States has celebrated National Migration Week. National Migration Week is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of immigrants, refugees, migrants and survivors of human trafficking in our communities as well as to highlight the work of the Church to serve and accompany newcomers. The theme for National Migration Week 2017 draws attention to Pope Francis’ call to create a culture of encounter. In the homily given at his first Pentecost as Pope, he emphasized the importance of encounter in the Christian faith: “For me this word is very important. Encounter with others. Why? Because faith is an encounter with Jesus, and we must do what Jesus does: encounter others.”

For National Migration Week 2017 and in support of immigrants and refugees, please send the following electronic postcard to your U.S. Senators and Members of Congress or fill out the contact form found HERE: