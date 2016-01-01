Evangelization

The ministry of Evangelization seeks to initiate a joyful, faithful, and fervent re-proclamation of the saving message of the Gospel to the world. Through on-going prayer, training, and catechesis, we equip the lay faithful with the means necessary to become ‘laborers for the harvest’ (Matthew 9: 38) and ‘witnesses to the end of the earth,’ (Acts 1: 8).

The ‘New’ Evangelization, perhaps the most widespread catchphrase in the Church today, should be understood as a concrete, simple, and yet profound proclamation, preaching, and teaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all the nations and peoples, both inside and outside of the Church. This proclamation must be directed to all: practicing Catholics (for ongoing conversion in holiness and discipleship), non-practicing Catholics (for a return to the faith), non-Catholic Christians (for a conversion to the faith), and non-Christians (for a conversion to the faith). By sharing the Gospel, the laborer in evangelization is not only seeking his or her own holiness but is constantly striving to lead others, through the grace of the Holy Spirit, to the path of eternal salvation.

As one may notice, a common phrase is conversion, for to evangelize is to help one to recognize that through Christ’s incarnation, passion, death, and resurrection, God bestows on us the grace to turn away from sin and toward Christ, who is the fulfillment of all our desires and hopes and the source of eternal life. Particularly, the evangelist does this by a concrete, joyful, and faithful proclamation of the Gospel to those who need to hear it. This proclamation is not proselytism, but is rather a deeply interpersonal process of recognizing where another is in their spiritual life, and meeting that person at that point. Thus, the evangelizing process has various stages:

1) Pre-evangelization: the discussion of the possibility and plausibility of faith and belief, and why both are necessary and intrinsic to human nature.

2) Initial Evangelization: the first proclamation of the Gospel through word and witness.

3) Catechesis: after the proclamation of the Gospel is accepted, the teachings of Christ and His Church are explained and communicated.

4) Mystagogy: post-initiation (baptism, confirmation, first holy communion) catechesis that continues the communication of Catholic teachings after one joins the Church.

5) Witness of Life: the new disciple is mentored and shown how and why to live the Gospel through every thought, word, and action in their particular vocation (calling)

*Note: these stages are not set in stone but are fluid. As human persons, we have a mind, heart, and will that can change from one minute to the next due to innumerable causes and situations. Thus, a person may be ready for catechesis at one point, but may require throughout that catechesis constant evangelization or pre-evangelization. It is critical for an evangelist to know where a person is existentially, spiritually, intellectually, and personally during the process of evangelization and conversion.

For a person to encounter Christ and His saving Gospel, that person must see the relevance of Christ in his or her life. It is that encounter, which an evangelist can initiate and foster, that helps a person to recognize that the path of Catholic discipleship is the way to a fulfilled, joyful life here and now, and an everlasting joy, peace, and rest in the life to come, for ‘you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free,’ (John 8:32).

Click the banner for information from our past conference.

Haz clic en la imagen para información sobre

la última conferencia.