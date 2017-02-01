Diocese of Trenton students conduct radio interviews for Catholic Schools Week

Domestic Church Media, home of four radio stations that cover large portions of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Staten Island, is offering special programming for Catholic Schools Week.

Through Feb. 3, the station will air interviews with Catholic school students from throughout their listening area, including some from the Diocese of Trenton. The original interviews will be broadcast at 4:30 p.m. each day – with an encore presentation at 10:30 p.m. – on WFJS 1260 AM, WFJS 89.3 FM, WGYM 1580 AM and WSMJ 91.9 FM.

The interviews of students from the Diocese of Trenton are as follows:

Feb. 1 — Notre Dame High School, Lawrenceville; St. John Vianney High School, Holmdel – Life Teen; St. Peter School, Point Pleasant Beach – singing for charity

Feb. 2 — St. Joseph School, Toms River; St. John Vianney High School, Holmdel – Life Teen

Feb. 3 — St. Rose Grammar School, Belmar – Mercy Club

You can also listen to a live stream of the broadcasts at www.DomesticChurchMedia.org. Archived versions of the interviews will be available after Catholic Schools Week.