Diocese posts list of buses for March for Life pilgrimage

Parishes from across the Diocese of Trenton are sponsoring buses to transport the faithful to the 2017 March for Life on Jan. 27 in Washington, D.C. The buses will depart from Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties at various times in the morning and will return by about 10 p.m.

The March for Life is a peaceful demonstration that promotes respect for life in all its stages from conception to natural death. It is held on or around the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. You can find a bus departing from a location near you, contact information for its captain, an itinerary and more, HERE.

The Theme of this year’s March is “The Power of One.” It references both the impact of a single vote and a quote from J.R.R. Tolkien, who wrote in “The Fellowship of the Ring”: “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.”

For more information about the March of Life, visit dioceseoftrenton.org/marchforlife2017 or contact Jerry Wutkowski at gwutko@dioceseoftrenton.org or 609-403-7182.