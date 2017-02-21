Diocesan media commemorates the elevation of Co-Cathedral

The pageantry and symbolism of the elevation of St. Robert Bellarmine Co-Cathedral in Freehold, Feb. 19 has been commemorated in a multimedia collection produced by the Diocese of Trenton’s Office of Communications and Media.

A full-length video captures the signing of the decree that officially elevated the 15-year-old church to the dignity of a co-cathedral, followed by a Mass celebrated by Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., invited Church leaders and dozens of priests. Filmed and edited by the Department of Multimedia Production, the video can be seen here.

The Diocese of Trenton’s newspaper, The Monitor, marked this historic event with a 32-page, full color, glossy supplement that chronicles the story from the formal announcement by Bishop O’Connell, to the creation of the Cathedra (Bishop’s chair); the preparation of the church; the development of a new coat of arms, and the story of the welcoming community that makes up St. Robert Bellarmine Parish.

The supplement also contains dozens of congratulatory ads from parishes, businesses and others, which are available to view as a slideshow, here.

The keepsake book will be included in the Feb. 23 issue and sent to all subscribers, and is available as a digital edition here.

The Monitor’s coverage of the Feb. 19 Elevation Mass will be included in the Feb. 23 print edition, and is posted to TrentonMonitor.com, along with a photo gallery ready for viewing.