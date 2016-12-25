HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Dec. 25 | Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord (Christmas)

25 Dec 2016

The following are suggested family activities from the USCCB:

  • Christmas is finally here! Celebrate the birth of Christ into our world and into our hearts, and enjoy the gift of your family today
  • There are four different sets of readings for Mass on the Solemnity of Christmas, so depending on which Mass you attend, you will hear the Gospel according to either Matthew, Luke or John.  Luke’s Gospels are featured at two of the Masses, but the Gospel that is considered by many to be the classic rendition of the Christmas story and the setting for many children’s pageants, Luke 2: 1-14, will be proclaimed at Midnight Mass
  • On this day when we celebrate Our Savior’s birth meditate on the infancy narrative from Luke’s Gospel.

Dec. 24 | Saturday of the Fourth Week in Advent

24 Dec 2016

Dec. 23 | Friday of the Fourth Week in Advent

23 Dec 2016

Dec. 22 | Thursday of the Fourth Week in Advent

22 Dec 2016

