HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Advent

off

Dec. 24 | Saturday of the Fourth Week in Advent

24 Dec 2016

The following are suggested family activities from the USCCB:

  • Quote for the Day: “This is how the liturgy of this holy Christmas night presents to us the birth of the Savior: as the light that pierces and dispels the deepest darkness.” — Pope Francis, 12/24/2014.
  • Whether it’s negotiating which Christmas Mass to attend or when to open gifts, married couples have to learn to blend their cherished family traditions when they have families of their own.  Read a story of how one couple reconciled some traditions and created new ones that belong to their family alone.
  • Don’t forget invite someone to attend Mass with you tomorrow!

Advent Family Activities

Dec. 23 | Friday of the Fourth Week in Advent

23 Dec 2016

Dec. 22 | Thursday of the Fourth Week in Advent

22 Dec 2016

Dec. 21 | Wednesday of the Fourth Week in Advent

21 Dec 2016

Subscribe to receive Advent family activities

Receive Advent family activities via usccb.org
Name
Email *

The Catholic Diocese of Trenton, 701 Lawrenceville Road, Trenton, NJ 08648
Social Media Policy | Our Privacy Policy | Directions | Report Abuse | Contact Us
Copyright © 2016 Diocese of Trenton