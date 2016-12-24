off
Dec. 24 | Saturday of the Fourth Week in Advent
The following are suggested family activities from the USCCB:
- Quote for the Day: “This is how the liturgy of this holy Christmas night presents to us the birth of the Savior: as the light that pierces and dispels the deepest darkness.” — Pope Francis, 12/24/2014.
- Whether it’s negotiating which Christmas Mass to attend or when to open gifts, married couples have to learn to blend their cherished family traditions when they have families of their own. Read a story of how one couple reconciled some traditions and created new ones that belong to their family alone.
- Don’t forget invite someone to attend Mass with you tomorrow!