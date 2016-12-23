off
Dec. 23 | Friday of the Fourth Week in Advent
The following are suggested family activities from the USCCB:
- Today we remember St. John of Kanty, a Polish priest whose personal devotion and humility were examples to all who knew him. Contemplate the virtue of humility in your prayer today.
- Today is also the last day for the “O Antiphons”: O Emmanuel, our King and Giver of Law: come to save us, Lord our God!
- As you put the final touches on your Christmas tree, consider praying together as a family, the Blessing of a Christmas tree.