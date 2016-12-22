off
Dec. 22 | Thursday of the Fourth Week in Advent
The following are suggested family activities from the USCCB:
- Quote of the Day: “With your honorable conduct and your irreproachable deeds, prepare the Lord’s way, smooth out his path so that the Word of God may act in you without hindrance.” Origen, Homilies on Luke, 21
- Find a church that sponsors a live Nativity scene in your area and visit it. Reflect on how it helps you imagine Jesus’s actual birth.
- Get in touch with Catholic Social Teaching by visiting the USCCB’s Salt and Light