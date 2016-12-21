off
Dec. 21 | Wednesday of the Fourth Week in Advent
The following are suggested family activities from the USCCB:
- Today is the feast day of St. Peter Canisius, the renowned Jesuit preacher and doctor of the Church. In his memory, pray today for vocations to the priesthood and religious life.
- Today is also the winter solstice, when we experience the shortest day and the longest night of the year. Advent is about waiting in the uncertainty of darkness. Ponder the times you have waited in the dark with a family member. Perhaps it was illness, or maybe fear, or simply a power outage that kept you in vigil together. Disperse the darkness today by keeping your Advent candles burning a bit longer. Pray the Rosary and meditate on the Joyful Mysteries.
- Share this Advent prayer from Catholic Relief Services that asks that as winter days lengthen, we will find hope in the light that Christ brings.