Dec. 21 | Wednesday of the Fourth Week in Advent

— Main Menu — About Us - Our Mission - Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M. - - Biography - - From the Bishop - - Year of Mercy Pastoral Letter - - The Shepherd’s Voice - Our Diocese Today - Our Promise to Protect - Offices & Ministries - - Personnel Directory - Our History - Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption - Contact / Directions - THE STATUTES of the FOURTH SYNOD of the DIOCESE OF TRENTON - Employment Parish Life - Parish Directory - - Burlington County - - Mercer County - - Monmouth County - - Ocean County - Office of Worship - Pastoral Planning - - Pastoral Council Resources - - Multicultural Resources - Family Life Ministry - Youth Ministry - Young Adult Ministry - - Campus Ministry - Marriage Ministry - - Building Strong Marriages - Retreat Houses - Maturing Adults - Catholic Cemeteries Education - Department of Catholic Schools - - Catholic School Directory - Department of Evangelization & Catechesis - Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) - Diocesan Certificate Program (DCP) - Adult Faith Formation (AFF) - Diocesan Scholarship Fund Vocations - Clergy Personnel Office - Seminarian Formation - Priestly Formation - Permanent Diaconate - Consecrated Life Outreach - Issues & Advocacy - Catholic Social Services - Office of Missions - Pastoral Care - Bereavement Ministry - Respect Life Ministry - Separated and Divorced - Jail and Prison Ministry Media & Events - Diocesan Event Calendar - Office of Communications and Media - - Dept. of Public Relations - - News Releases - Dept. of Multimedia Production - - Diocese of Trenton Podcasts - - The Catholic Corner - - Cristo Para Todos TV - - Realfaith TV - - Black Catholics YES! – Listen Now - - Living Your Faith: Reflections on the Word – Listen Now - The Shepherd’s Voice - Catholic News - - TrentonMonitor.com (The Monitor Newspaper) - - Peces de Trenton (Español) - Digital & Social Media Donate - Annual Catholic Appeal - Faith to Move Mountains - Bishop Reiss Memorial Golf Outing - Foundation for Student Achievement - Catholic Alumni Partnership (CAP) - Renovation of St. Mary Cathedral Comunidad Hispana - Fe en Nuestro Futuro - Cristo Para Todos TV - Nuestra Diócesis Hoy