Dec. 20 | Tuesday of the Fourth Week in Advent
- Quote for the Day: “Surely in her heart she said to the baby in her womb: “Come, I want to see your face, for they have told me you will be great!” — Pope Francis, Morning Meditation, Chapel of the Domus Sanctae Marthae, December 23, 2013.
- Meditate today on the birth story of Jesus.
- In this final week of preparation for the birth of the Jesus, read a thoughtful reflection on the beauty and fragility of human life that we see in the infant Christ.