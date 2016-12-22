Catholic Charities among participating agencies in newly awarded health services program grant

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Dec. 21 that New Jersey was one of eight states awarded the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Demonstration Program grant which is designed to improve behavioral health services in the state’s communities.

“This is great news for us,” said Marlene Lao-Collins, executive director of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton, which was among the agencies that worked with the state’s Department of Human Services’ team during the application process.

The demonstration program is part of a comprehensive effort to integrate behavioral health with physical health care, increase consistent use of evidence-based practices and improve access to high quality care for people with mental and substance use disorders.

Other participating agencies are AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, CarePlus NJ, CPC Behavioral Health Care, Northwest Essex Community Healthcare Network, Oaks Integrated Care and Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care.

Learn more in THIS STORY from The Monitor.