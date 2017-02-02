Bishop’s message marks World Day for Consecrated Life

Today the Church marks the World Day for Consecrated Life, a day that recognizes religious brothers and sisters and consecrated persons who have devoted their lives to Christ. It will be observed in parishes throughout the Church at Masses this weekend.

“… Their vocations as consecrated religious continue to give powerful witness to God’s presence in the Catholic Church,” Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., wrote in his message for this year’s celebration. “Most have traded in their habits for more modern attire, but they are still clothed with Christ in the lives they lead and the ministries they perform – teaching, hospital work, prison chaplaincies, social services, parish leadership and so on.”

Bishop O’Connell, who is himself a member of the Vincentians, the religious order formally named the Congregation of the Mission, further stated, “Here in the Diocese of Trenton we are blessed to have 266 women religious and 55 men religious from various orders, still giving their all, whether actively laboring in all kinds of apostolic activities or supporting the Diocese with their prayers as retired members of their religious communities.”

In 1997, St. John Paul II instituted a day of prayer for women and men in consecrated life. This celebration is attached to the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord on Feb. 2, also known as Candlemas Day. On Candlemas Day, candles are blessed symbolizing Christ who is the light of the world — those in consecrated life are called to reflect the light of Jesus Christ to all peoples.

The celebration of World Day for Consecrated Life is transferred to the following Sunday in order to highlight the gift of consecrated persons for the whole Church.