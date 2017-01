Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., today released a video version of his pastoral letter that explains the context, rationale and principles of his final decisions on the Faith in Our Future Initiative to be released on Jan. 25, the Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul.

Faith in our Future is an eight-step initiative meant to strengthen and enliven the parishes of the Diocese. It is a process through which the Diocese and its parishes and ministries will plan to meet challenges and respond to new opportunities for sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ for years to come.

