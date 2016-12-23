Bishop O’Connell wishes all a Merry Christmas

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., recently released written and audio messages to wish the faithful of the Diocese a Merry Christmas and a joy-filled New Year.

In his message, the Bishop reminds us all to focus on the true meaning of the holiday.

“… Let’s all remember why Christ came and what his birth truly means: the blind see; the deaf hear; the lame walk; the lepers go clean; the dead rise; the poor have the good news preached because of Him … and even more still,” Bishop O’Connell writes. “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to people of good will! Merry Christmas!”

You can read the Bishop’s full Christmas message, HERE, and listen to an audio version, HERE.