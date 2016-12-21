Bishop O’Connell visits, celebrates Mass in Trinity Hall

As part of an early Christmas visit, Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., celebrated Mass and toured classrooms Dec. 20 in Trinity Hall, Tinton Falls. The school, which welcomed its first students in September 2013, is an all-girls college preparatory high school that educates its students in the Catholic tradition.

Reflecting on what was his first visit to the school, Bishop O’Connell said, “I was very eager to visit Trinity Hall and celebrate Mass before Christmas for all the young women there. It was a real joy to meet these young parishioners from all over Monmouth and Ocean counties.”

The Bishop expressed appreciation to the staff, saying that he was “very warmly welcomed by Trinity’s impressive Head of School Mary Sciarillo and the Board of Directors, faculty and staff. “

Read more about the Bishop’s visit in THIS STORY from The Monitor.