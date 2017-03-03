HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Bishop O’Connell to discuss, reflect on Lent on this month’s “Shepherd’s Voice”

03 Mar 2017

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M.’s, hour-long, monthly radio program, “The Shepherd’s Voice” will air on WFJS 1260 AM, WFJS 89.3 FM, WGYM 1580 AM and WSMJ 91.9 FM beginning at 3 p.m. March 3. The program will be repeated at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4; 10 a.m. Sunday, March 5; and 8 a.m. Monday, March 6.  It also will be available to listeners at domesticchurchmedia.org.

Among the topics Bishop O’Connell will discuss are Lent — including an invitation for the faithful to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation — the Diocesan Youth Conference and resources for those with questions about immigration issues.

Archived shows are available here.

