Our Diocese Today

off

Bishop O’Connell to discuss March for Life, recent executive order on “The Shepherd’s Voice”

03 Feb 2017

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M.’s, hour-long, monthly radio program, “The Shepherd’s Voice” will air on WFJS 1260 AM, WFJS 89.3 FM, WGYM 1580 AM and WSMJ 91.9 FM beginning at 3 p.m. Feb. 3. The program will be repeated at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5; and 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6.  It also will be available to listeners at domesticchurchmedia.org.

Among the topics Bishop O’Connell will discuss are his reflections on last month’s March for Life, the Feasts of the Presentation of the Lord and St. Blaise, and his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Archived shows are available here.

