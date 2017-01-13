HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Our Diocese Today

off

Bishop O’Connell to discuss Faith in Our Future, pastoral statement on ‘The Shepherd’s Voice’

13 Jan 2017

In the next installment of Bishop David M. O’Connell’s radio show, “The Shepherd’s Voice,” he will discuss the diocesan pastoral planning initiative, Faith in Our Future, as it moves into its final stages. The Bishop will preview his pastoral statement about the parish changes he will announce Jan. 25.

Faith in our Future is an eight-step initiative meant to strengthen and enliven the parishes of the Diocese as well as diocesan sponsored organizations and ministries. It is a process through which the Diocese and its parishes and ministries will plan to meet challenges and respond to new opportunities for sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ for years to come.

The Shepherd’s Voice” is an hour-long, monthly radio program on WFJS 1260 AM, WFJS 89.3 FM, WGYM 1580 AM and WSMJ 91.9 FM beginning at 3 p.m. Jan. 13. The program will be repeated at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15; and 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. It also will be available to listeners at domesticchurchmedia.org.

Archived shows are available HERE.

Recent Posts

Bishop meets with Mount Carmel Guild leaders

12 Jan 2017

Bishop O’Connell to celebrate Mass for Life on Jan. 23 in Trenton

10 Jan 2017

Look for Year in Review from The Monitor

05 Jan 2017
OurDioceseToday

SUBSCRIBE HERE

OUR DIOCESE TODAY is a place to connect with Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., and the community of the Diocese of Trenton, including the clergy, religious and laity within our parishes, Catholic schools, diocesan ministries and social service agencies. We’ll be posting items of interest and inspiration, messages and reflections from our Bishop, and much more. Come back often to stay in touch. (* indicates required field)
Name
Email *

The Catholic Diocese of Trenton, 701 Lawrenceville Road, Trenton, NJ 08648
Social Media Policy | Our Privacy Policy | Directions | Report Abuse | Contact Us
Copyright © 2016 Diocese of Trenton