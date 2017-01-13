Bishop O’Connell to discuss Faith in Our Future, pastoral statement on ‘The Shepherd’s Voice’

In the next installment of Bishop David M. O’Connell’s radio show, “The Shepherd’s Voice,” he will discuss the diocesan pastoral planning initiative, Faith in Our Future, as it moves into its final stages. The Bishop will preview his pastoral statement about the parish changes he will announce Jan. 25.

Faith in our Future is an eight-step initiative meant to strengthen and enliven the parishes of the Diocese as well as diocesan sponsored organizations and ministries. It is a process through which the Diocese and its parishes and ministries will plan to meet challenges and respond to new opportunities for sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ for years to come.

“The Shepherd’s Voice” is an hour-long, monthly radio program on WFJS 1260 AM, WFJS 89.3 FM, WGYM 1580 AM and WSMJ 91.9 FM beginning at 3 p.m. Jan. 13. The program will be repeated at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15; and 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. It also will be available to listeners at domesticchurchmedia.org.

Archived shows are available HERE.