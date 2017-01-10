Bishop O’Connell to celebrate Mass for Life on Jan. 23 in Trenton

Those unable to travel out of state for the annual March for Life in Washington on Jan. 27, or who would like an additional opportunity to make their stand for life known, can make sure their voices are heard on Jan. 23 in Trenton.

All are invited to attend a Mass for Life to be celebrated by Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 23 in St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral Trenton.

After Mass, attendees are invited to join in a procession to the Rally for Life on the State House steps, Trenton. Clergy, pro-life leaders and state lawmakers are scheduled to attend the rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is meant as a peaceful demonstration against the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion.

Learn more about the March for Life on the Diocese’s Respect Life Ministry page and about the Rally for Life in Trenton in this story from The Monitor.