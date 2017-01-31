HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Bishop O’Connell begins Catholic Schools Week with Mass in Delran

31 Jan 2017

AN EXCITING WEEK • Dennis Guida, principal of Holy Cross Academy, left, and a contingent of students greet Bishop O’Connell who celebrated Mass as part of the school’s Catholic Schools Week observance. Craig Pittelli photo

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., celebrated Mass Jan. 30 for the community of Holy Cross Academy, Delran, as well as busloads of Catholic grammar school students from Burlington and Mercer counties, Catholic school alumni and parents. You can see a photo gallery of Bishop’s visit to Holy Cross Academy, HERE.

“Today, every diocese in the United States begins the celebration of Catholic Schools Week,” said Bishop O’Connell. “For our Church, Catholic schools are an important part of its ‘Good News.’

“Catholic schools enable all students, some of whom are not Catholic, to encounter the Lord Jesus Christ, to learn about him, to read and hear the Gospel, to learn how to pray and love him, to grow in faith and to see how faith in the Lord Jesus can make a great difference in our lives and in our world,” said Bishop O’Connell. “Those are the things that make us unique among schools in our country, things that fill us with joy and peace as a Catholic school community.”

Members of the public are invited to attend events planned in Catholic schools across the Diocese this week. They include open houses, special Masses and school tours. A list of public events can be found, HERE.

