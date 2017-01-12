Bishop meets with Mount Carmel Guild leaders

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., met with members of the Mount Carmel Guild Corporate Board Jan. 12 in the Chancery.

Marie Gladney, executive director of the Guild, talked with the Bishop about recent staff changes, programs and services the organization provides.

Also present were Daughter of Charity Sister Joanne Dress, executive director of Catholic social services for the Diocese of Trenton; Anthony Mingarino, diocesan chancellor and CAO; and Msgr. Thomas Gervasio, vicar general.

For more than 80 years, Mount Carmel Guild has served the poor of Mercer County by providing “a helping hand” to children, ailing seniors and impoverished families. Mount Carmel Guild’s mission is to enhance “the life of those in need: body, mind, and spirit.”

