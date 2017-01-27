HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Bishop, diocesan contingent participating in March for Life; Catholic Schools Week begins Sunday

27 Jan 2017

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., and hundreds of faithful from across the Diocese of Trenton are participating in the March for Life today in Washington, D.C.

The March for Life is a peaceful demonstration that promotes respect for life in all its stages from conception to natural death. It is held on or around the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.  In past years, it has drawn as many as 100,000 participants from across the country.

The Diocese of Trenton’s newspaper, The Monitor, will be providing coverage throughout the March for Life. You can follow along on Twitter, HERE, and look for a story later at TrentonMonitor.com.

A livestream of the March by EWTN is available, HERE.

•••

National Catholic Schools Week begins Sunday and runs through Feb. 4.

Across the Diocese of Trenton and throughout the nation, Catholic schools will celebrate what makes them unique: providing a values-based, well-rounded education that forms sound minds and healthy bodies, centered on our Catholic faith.

The schools will celebrate the theme “Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service,” which means passionately pursuing excellence in all aspects, receiving local and national awards and shaping the leaders – and saints – of tomorrow.

Members of the community are invited to open houses, school tours and special Masses in observance of this special week. A list of those events can be found, HERE.

Read The Monitor’s special Catholic Schools Week supplement, HERE.

