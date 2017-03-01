HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Bishop celebrates Ash Wednesday Mass in Cathedral

01 Mar 2017

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., blesses the ashes set to be distributed to hundreds of faithful during Mass March 1 in St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral, Trenton.

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., celebrated Ash Wednesday Mass for hundreds of faithful March 1 in St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral, Trenton.

“Repent and believe the Good News,” Bishop O’Connell said to begin his homily, reminding those gathered of the words used as ashes are distributed to mark the beginning of Lent. “Both of the parts of that phrase refer to an active and contributing disposition of heart and soul.”

Bishop implored those gathered to actively think of where they want to be along their spiritual journey during these 40 days of Lent.

“Each one of us knows when we are drawing closer to the Lord or drifting away. As Bishop, I invite all Catholics to think about that as Lent begins, and ask yourselves, ‘Forty days from now, where do I want to be? Closer or drifting away? When I stand before the Lord, where do I want to be?’” he said.

You can read Bishop O’Connell’s full message for Lent HERE, and listen to a podcast version HERE. Look for more photos and a full story later from the Trenton Monitor.

