Bishop announces Faith in Our Future decisions

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., announced his decisions Jan. 25 in response to recommendations made as part of the Faith in Our Future pastoral planning process. The eight-step initiative, meant to strengthen and enliven the parishes of the Diocese, has been underway for the last 18 months, involving consultation and conversation in town hall style meetings, in Cohort deliberations and in the work of the Diocesan Planning Commission. The planning effort aims to enable parishes and diocesan ministries to meet challenges and respond to new opportunities for sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ for years to come.

The Bishop chose Jan. 25 as the date of the announcement because it falls on the Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul, whose entire life was changed by his encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ.

You can review Bishop O’Connell’s decisions and his pastoral letter that explains the context, rationale and principles of his decisions, HERE.

ALSO OF INTEREST