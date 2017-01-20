Bishop Ahr fund accepting grant applications

The Bishop George W. Ahr Endowment Fund is accepting requests for grants from social service groups throughout the Diocese of Trenton through May 15.

The endowment fund was created to supplement the organizations’ work in the community by awarding grants for special projects. Any parish, office, apostolate, individual, parish special ministry or organization is invited to apply. Eligible institutions work within the community to provide services for vulnerable and/or poor families and individuals.

In 2016, the 17 grant award winners included CYO of Mercer County, Trenton; Collier Youth Services, Wichatunk; 1st Way of Burlington County, Burlington; Freehold Area Open Door, Inc., Freehold; Good Counsel Homes, Inc., Riverside; HABcore, Red Bank; Interfaith Health and Support Services, Manahawkin; Mercy Center, Asbury Park; Mount Carmel Guild, Trenton; Project Paul, Keansburg, and numerous parish food pantries and St. Vincent de Paul Societies.

Grant monies are determined by the Bishop George W. Ahr Endowment Fund Committee. The grant is the endowment fund interest that is accumulated in a year’s time, which amounts to approximately $10,000 available for distribution.

All requests should be forwarded to Msgr. Thomas N. Gervasio, Pastoral Center, P. O. Box 5147, Trenton, NJ 08638, on or before May 15, 2017.