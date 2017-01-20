HOME | Comunidad Hispana | DOT Staff Log-In | EMPLOYMENT | Connect with US

Our Diocese Today

off

Bishop Ahr fund accepting grant applications

20 Jan 2017

The Bishop George W. Ahr Endowment Fund is accepting requests for grants from social service groups throughout the Diocese of Trenton through May 15.

The endowment fund was created to supplement the organizations’ work in the community by awarding grants for special projects. Any parish, office, apostolate, individual, parish special ministry or organization is invited to apply. Eligible institutions work within the community to provide services for vulnerable and/or poor families and individuals.

In 2016, the 17 grant award winners included CYO of Mercer County, Trenton; Collier Youth Services, Wichatunk; 1st Way of Burlington County, Burlington; Freehold Area Open Door, Inc., Freehold; Good Counsel Homes, Inc., Riverside; HABcore, Red Bank; Interfaith Health and Support Services, Manahawkin; Mercy Center, Asbury Park; Mount Carmel Guild, Trenton; Project Paul, Keansburg, and numerous parish food pantries and St. Vincent de Paul Societies.

Grant monies are determined by the Bishop George W. Ahr Endowment Fund Committee. The grant is the endowment fund interest that is accumulated in a year’s time, which amounts to approximately $10,000 available for distribution.

All requests should be forwarded to Msgr. Thomas N. Gervasio, Pastoral Center, P. O. Box 5147, Trenton, NJ 08638, on or before May 15, 2017.

Recent Posts

Monitor revisits series for Poverty Awareness Month

19 Jan 2017

Potential prison ministers invited to info session Jan. 28

16 Jan 2017

Bishop O’Connell previews pastoral statement on Faith in Our Future

13 Jan 2017
OurDioceseToday

SUBSCRIBE HERE

OUR DIOCESE TODAY is a place to connect with Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., and the community of the Diocese of Trenton, including the clergy, religious and laity within our parishes, Catholic schools, diocesan ministries and social service agencies. We’ll be posting items of interest and inspiration, messages and reflections from our Bishop, and much more. Come back often to stay in touch. (* indicates required field)
Name
Email *

The Catholic Diocese of Trenton, 701 Lawrenceville Road, Trenton, NJ 08648
Social Media Policy | Our Privacy Policy | Directions | Report Abuse | Contact Us
Copyright © 2016 Diocese of Trenton