Our Diocese Today

A new year’s note of thanks

30 Dec 2016

As Bishop of the Diocese of Trenton, I extend my gratitude to all those many parishioners who have been so generous to the Diocese, to its agencies and to their own parishes during the Advent and Christmas Season.  So much good is accomplished in the four counties because of you.

I also appreciate the beautiful cards, messages and gifts sent to me this time of year, too many for me to answer personally.  I was deeply touched.  No kindness went unnoticed and all were gratefully remembered in my Masses and prayers.

It is a joy to serve the priests, deacons, religious and laity of the Diocese of Trenton.  May God’s choicest blessings be yours throughout the New Year!

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M.

